5 "clean" habits that are actually damaging your wooden cutting boards and utensils

Udisha
Dishwasher
Dishwasher does more harm than good to your wooden cutting boards and utensil. Long exposure to high heat and water is wooden utensil's enemy. It causes frequent expansion and contraction enabling bacteria to find hiding places.
Soaking in the sink
If you think a long soak in some soap water will clean your wooden utensils and cutting board, you are wrong! Remember, wood can absorb water and too much water can rot wood. This will basically reduce their shelf life drastically.
Harsh bleach
Bleach is disastrous to wood. Harsh bleach causes wood to lose their natural cellulose fibers, making them weaker and leaving them without any protective oil. This leads to the wooden cutting boards turning porous and unclean.
Air-drying flat
Never air-dry your wooden board and utensils by laying them flat on the counter. This leads to the moisture getting trapped and uneven drying. This practice can bend your utensils because one surface dries faster than the other. Always ensure that both sides of the wooden utensil is open to air.
Skipping the food-grade oil
Oiling doesn't make your wooden cutting board or utensils dirty, it extends their life. Applying food-grade oil to your wooden utensils frequently protects it from water erosion by creating a barrier. It also keep the wood hygienic and does not let it parch.