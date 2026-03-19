5 hydrating skincare ingredients that are ideal for summer

DEBOLINA ROY
Zinc PCA is a summer essential that controls oil and moisturizes. The amino acid and zinc duo hydrates the skin, controlling oil and acne breakouts.
Derived from grains it product has anti-pigmentary and antibacterial properties for treating hyperpigmentation and acne. This will brighten your skin while using a moisturiser will keep your skin from drying out.
Ginseng is one of the best hydrating skincare ingredients that boosts blood flow and collagen creation. Because of its high content of antioxidants, it prevents free radical damage and clears up inflammation.
Ceramides are the building blocks of your skin. They assist in the retention of moisture, as well as the protection of your face, by locking the moisture and reducing the loss of water, which could lead to irritation, dehydration, or inflammation.
This all-rounder ingredient stop any irritation or redness immediately. It contains vitamins C and E and also provides hydration while being an antiseptic that will help heal wounds and also help prevent premature ageing.