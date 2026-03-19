5 Pottery villages in Bengal that should not be missed

Subhadrika Sen
Bishnupur: Though not a village per say, but one of the most prominent settlements where terracotta pottery works are made is Bishnupur. It is around 4 hours away from Kolkata
Panchmura: Famous for its pottery works and world famous ' Bankura horse', this place is 45-minutes ahead of Bishnupur.
Rajgram: A six-hour drive from Kolkata will take you to Rajgram which is famous for its potter's village which churn out beautiful household and ritual objects from clay.
Bonerpukur Pottery Village: A few miles onwards from Santiniketan is this beautiful pottery village which should be paid a visit to, when in Bolpur.
Ghurni: Situated in Krishnanagar, Nadia this place is renowned as the clay doll village of Bengal. A three hour drive from Kolkata will bring you to this beautiful pottery haven.