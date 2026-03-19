5 shower hacks to combat summer heatwave

Subhadrika Sen
Adjust water filters: This would make sure that the bathing water is soft and gentle on the skin and doesnt make it dry.
Moisturised soap: Use a soap which is mild on the skin and has moisturising properties.
Refreshing body wash: Is a must to combat sweaty skin, bad odour and staying fresh all day long.
Pat dry wet skin: Never rub with a towel to dry the skin faster. this can cause minor irritation.
DIY pool: If you have enough space on your yard or rooftop, keep an inflatable pool.