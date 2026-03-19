6 mistakes with chocolate you should avoid while baking

DEBOLINA ROY
Natural and Dutch-processed cocoa powders have dissimilar effects on leavening agents. By changing from one to the other without changing the amount of baking soda or powder, you can ruin the height of your finished cake.
Chocolate is delicate and starts melting at approximately 80° F. Once the temperature exceeds 120° F for dark chocolate and 110° F for milk chocolate, it may also seize or burn. Always use short microwave intervals or a low-heat double boiler system.
Chocolate will seize immediately if there is even the slightest amount of moisture. When using a double boiler, it is possible to spill hot water or produce steam which will cause your chocolate to become unusable.
One of the most common chocolate mistakes is dusting your pan with flour. It creates ugly white spots on your dark coloured cakes. Try greasing using cocoa powder, which adds an extra flavour to your delicious cake.
Using fat (oil or butter) to add sheen and lustre to a glaze will also make it glossy. However, adding cold fat creates lumpy, unmanageable textures.
Cocoa powder is dry and muted. When it’s combined with warm liquid early, you can ‘bloom’, or develop its full flavour profile. This bloom will allow you to bake truly gourmet quality baked goods.