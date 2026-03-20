4 things you should know about "bed rotting", the latest self-care trend

Udisha
Laziness is the hero
Who knew rotting in the bed can be self-care? Bed rotting basically means you need to stay in bed all day without doing anything. It's basically like escaping the world to chill in your bed and relax.
No to hustle culture
While millennials made hustle culture the trend, Gen Z have learnt to say no to it and reject burnout. Instead, they are prioritising self-care and reclaiming their need to relax and not take any pressure for at least a day.
Mental health risks
While bed rotting might seem tempting, it can actually have consequences on your mental health. Lying in bed doing nothing can lead to depression and lack of productivity can make you anxious. A balance between rest and work is always the best kind of self-care.
Disrupted sleep cycles
Staying in the bed for an entire day can also disrupt you sleep cycle because your brain becomes confused. This makes it difficult to sleep at night and even disrupts sleep, leading to more exhaustion.