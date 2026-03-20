5 benefits of HydraFacials in summers

Bristi Dey

Deep cleansing of the face

HydraFacial deep cleanses the clogged pores caused due to excessive sweat and extracts dirt and impurities

Deep hydradration

During the summers when the heat sucks up all the moisture, HydraFacial helps in keeping things hydrated. It helps combat dryness caused by heat, sun exposure, and air conditioning.

Controls excess oil and acne breakouts

This one helps regulate excess oil breakouts and keeps the skin moderately dry and oily. It deals with the major culprits behind summer breakouts: oil, sweat and dirt.

Instant glow-ups

There's no downtime in the process and can be beneficial for instant glow-ups making it the perfect option for summer events and outings.

Soothes sun-stressed skin

Summer sun can sometimes be the harshest ones on your skin. This one uses gentle, nourishing serums that calm irritation, redness, and sensitivity. Also the treatment strengthens your skin’s barrier, making SPF more effective.