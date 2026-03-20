5 easy ways to identify the fake Alphonso mangoes

DEBOLINA ROY

The signature aroma

The purest quality Alphonsos have an intense, complex aroma that fills all spaces. If it doesn't have a strong, floral, and earthy aroma or just has a weak chemical, sour smell, chances are it is a fake.

Colour and blush

Seek out a bright, golden yellow skin usually kissed with a unique reddish/pink tint just below the stem. Many imposters will present a flat, single colour (yellow) or a dirty green colouring that lacks the true multi-tone gradient.

Skin texture and feel

Alphonso mangoes have delicate, thin skin with a smooth texture. You will notice that a fake Alphonso will feel expensive by touch. But they may have a extra waxy, rough or thick skin.

The pulp inside

The creamy flesh of the true Alphonso mango is a hallmark. The fruit should feel rich and smooth when sliced through. If you see strands of fibres or the flesh appears to be mushy or watery, then it might be a fake one.

Size and shape

Alphonso mangoes are usually medium or small in size and have an almost egg shape (oval). Do not buy any mangoes that are excessively large and/or very symmetrical in appearance because these uniform changes suggest a different variety or a hybrid fruit.

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