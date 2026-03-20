5 easy ways to identify the fake Alphonso mangoes

DEBOLINA ROY
The purest quality Alphonsos have an intense, complex aroma that fills all spaces. If it doesn't have a strong, floral, and earthy aroma or just has a weak chemical, sour smell, chances are it is a fake.
Seek out a bright, golden yellow skin usually kissed with a unique reddish/pink tint just below the stem. Many imposters will present a flat, single colour (yellow) or a dirty green colouring that lacks the true multi-tone gradient.
Alphonso mangoes have delicate, thin skin with a smooth texture. You will notice that a fake Alphonso will feel expensive by touch. But they may have a extra waxy, rough or thick skin.
The creamy flesh of the true Alphonso mango is a hallmark. The fruit should feel rich and smooth when sliced through. If you see strands of fibres or the flesh appears to be mushy or watery, then it might be a fake one.
Alphonso mangoes are usually medium or small in size and have an almost egg shape (oval). Do not buy any mangoes that are excessively large and/or very symmetrical in appearance because these uniform changes suggest a different variety or a hybrid fruit.