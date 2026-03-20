5 ways to escape the crowd in popular tourist places

Subhadrika Sen

Time your visit: Either go very early in the morning or late in the evening, one or two hours before the monument visiting time ends.

Skip THESE days: Weekends and national holidays must be skipped if you want to avoid the crowd.

Visit off season: Right before the peak season starts or ends, is the best time for a visit.

Check with locals: Strike a chord with the locals. They often tell you best ways to avoid the crowds.

Frame your photos: You often need a better view of the monument for your photos. Keep an eye out for unusual angles and maybe you can set the trend.

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