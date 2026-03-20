6 homemade drinks to replace sugary beverages this summer

DEBOLINA ROY
You will enjoy the combination of sweet and sour frozen dragon fruit puree and raspberries. When you mix these with Greek yogurt, it will have a creamy texture. The taste will be enhanced with the addition of a small, cooked beet.
You can create a deliciously sweet-tasting drink using ripe mango blended with very smooth yogurt. For a cold drink you don’t have to add ice to, it is recommended that you freeze the mango until it is firm before blending.
It is one of the easiest homemade drinks for summer. Enrich your hydration with this simple two-ingredient concentrate: lemon juice and granulated sugar. Simply make the base and it will last up to six months in the refrigerator.
For every seasonal classic here’s an herbal twist. Muddle fresh basil leaves in blended, strained watermelon juice. It always yield the best results when ice or sparkling water are added before consumption.
To boost hydration levels each day, consider infusing water with fruits. Combine blackberries, strawberries, and blueberries in cold water and let soak in the refrigerator overnight. To create more intense flavours without increasing caloric content, use lemon or lime zest.
Live it up in the summertime with this tropical beverage made from coconut water and fresh lime juice. This homemade summer drink is served over crushed ice and has a sophisticated taste that celebrates summer at its best.