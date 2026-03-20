How to practice "quiet quitting" your phone for an hour every night to boost focus

Udisha
Keep the phone at a distance
An hour before going to bed, say goodbye to your phone and keep it in a different room or in a drawer so that you don't reach out for it mindlessly. An hour without screen will help your brain calm down and refocus.
Switch to grayscale
Change the settings on your phone to turn the screen grayscale and virtually colourless, an hour before dozing off. Once the colourful icons are not there, it will be easier to keep the phone down and focus.
Engage in a non-screen activity
Switch doom scrolling for a healthier habit such as reading a book (not online), journaling or listening to music. This sharpens your brain and puts your brain out of tech mode.
Mute non-human alerts
Customise the phone settings to receive alerts from people only. Once the digital noise from shopping and news alerts is out, distractions reduce automatically and you can channelise your thoughts better the hour before going to sleep.