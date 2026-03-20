Is your pet drinking less water? Here are 5 hacks you can try

DEBOLINA ROY
Pets tend to choose flowing water as opposed to a bowl. Pet water fountains are like natural (running) streams. Continually aerating the water makes it taste fresher and attracts your pet to drink more often throughout the day.
Try enriching your pet's boring water with something like tuna water or low sodium chicken broth. Just a couple drops will make your pet's plain water much better.
It is one of the easiest hydration tips for your pets. Changing from dry kibble to canned will greatly help to increase your pet’s water intake. Adding warm water directly to your pet’s meal is another good way to encourage hydration.
Serve your dog ice cubes for hydration, particularly in hot weather. You can freeze water or diluted broth in cubes, which add some mental stimulation to the dog and help him eat additional daily liquids.
Using wide, shallow dishes can help alleviate whisker stress in cats. Use either stainless steel or ceramic so that the temperatures remain low.