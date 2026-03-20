The internet is obsessed with Anthropic's Claude Dispatch; 4 things you should know

Bristi Dey
Anthropic has announced a new feature called Claude Dispatch which basically acts like a remote control for your computer. It helps to direct AI tasks running on your desktop directly from your smartphones.
This feature helps you fetch some files from the desktop to your smartphone and then gives a summary of the task if required.
The conversation is continuous so while switching from smartphone to desktop or vice-versa, start from where you left off.
It runs in the background and does the work for you. Claude continues working on areas like research, coding, docs, etc. It's like assigning an AI agent while you're physically away. No continuous prompts required!