What is fantasy football? 5 things you should know

DEBOLINA ROY
The NFL draft marks the high point of the season with each team having an equal opportunity to select their franchise players. The balance between superstars and role players, along with how well you draft, will determine your team’s performance during the 18-week gruelling season.
Points are earned for your squad via actual performance indicators such as touchdowns, yardage, etc., through your service provider in real time. Simple goal: beat your opponent’s total points to win weekly.
There is no such thing as a static fantasy football roster. You can sign an emerging breakout player and drop a player that is not performing well through the waiver wire. The difference between winning or losing will depend on how much effort you put into actively managing your roster.
For every week in your fantasy football league you will match up with one of your league mates. This creates a fun, competitive atmosphere in which ‘trash talking’ is incorporated within the strategy of benching a star player that is injured.
At the end of the season, the top-ranked teams are placed into a single-elimination tournament-style bracket to determine a champion. The championship will be awarded in the form of a trophy, cash prize(s), or by gaining bragging rights over others.