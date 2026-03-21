4 simple ways to transition your skincare routine from winter to summer without buying new products

Udisha
Lighten your layers
Winters call for heavy moisturisers and creams to combat dryness. However, the same routine will make your skin oily in summer. Once the temperatures rise, apply smaller quantities of the creams or apply them while your face is damp. This will prevent greasing.
Rely on toners
Toners are lightweight and protect your skin from damage. Apply more toner during summer to keep the skin protected and moisturised. You can directly apply sunscreen and skip the moisturiser.
Exfoliate more often
Winters make your skin flaky requiring you to exfoliate more during summers. Use scrubs for at least 2 times a week to keep your skin bright and prevents damage.
Sunscreen is your best friend
You cannot protect your skin in summer without sunscreen. While winters also require you to put sunscreen on, the amount must go up during summers to protect yourself from UV rays.