5 unmissable birdwatching destinations in Bengal

Subhadrika Sen
Chapramari Wildlife Sanctuary: Going to the hills for summer vacations? Pay a visit to the Chapramari Wildlife Sanctuary and encounter animals like elephants, leopards and boars along with birds like magpie, storks, kingfishers and more.
Santragachi Jheel: At the outskirts of Kolkata, this water body is perfect for bird watchers, especially during the migratory season. Common spottings include northern pintail, comb duck and more.
Bethuadahari Wildlife Sanctuary: Visiting Nadia? Then make a quick stop at the Bethuadahari Wildlife Sanctuary to witness the beauty of the towering trees, deer park, over 50 migratory bird species, and other reptiles.
Raiganj Bird and Wildlife Sanctuary: Known to be India’s second-largest bird sanctuary, this one in Uttar Dinajpur is home to almost 100,000 species of birds like egrets, cormorants, and more. Situated around the Kulik river, the landscape, flora and fauna has much to offer to visitors.
Purbasthali Bird Sanctuary: Located in Purba Bardhaman, this place comprises islets and an ox bow lake which become home to birds like whistling teals, little grebes or osprey eagles during the migratory period.