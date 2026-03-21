5 ways to use white vinegar to replace almost every toxic cleaner

Udisha
All-purpose surface spray
The acetic acid in vinegar makes it a very powerful cleaner. Take equal parts white vinegar and water, mix them in a spray bottle. This cleaner will help you get rid of grease on countertops and glass.
Heavy-duty degreaser
If your kitchen is full of stubborn grease and kitchen spills that refuse to go away, clean it directly using vinegar. This is so much more effective than the available cleaners full of toxins. The acid does a great job in breaking down grease.
Limescale and mineral remover
If the hardware in the bathroom such as faucets have nagging water stains, soak them in vinegar and they will be gone. The harder the stain, the longer the soak has to be.
Natural fabric softener
Vinegar is a great fabric softener. Lose the chemical heavy softeners available in the market. Add around 120 ml of white vinegar when you wash your clothes, and it will work wonders. And not to worry, it does not leave any odours.
Floor and tile reviver
Floor soaps cannot do the magic vinegar does when it comes to make tiles and marble floors squeaky clean. Add some vinegar to a bucket of warm water. Vinegar is known to kill surface bacteria and getting rid of the dirt easily.