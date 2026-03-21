7 easiest vrat-friendly foods for Navratri

DEBOLINA ROY
Because of their high protein content and gluten-free nature, buckwheat pancakes are great for fasting. These pancakes are easy to make and provide an excellent source of sustained energy. The cooling curd or zesty coriander chutney are wonderful condiments.
Easy-to-make pan-seared grated and salt-dusted cottage cheese patties provide the much needed protein kick. These amazing and easy to make provide muscle sustenance and fullness throughout the day.
Satisfy your craving for sweetness with this low-fat pudding made out of roasted fox nuts and milk. This dessert is also a great source of antioxidants and calcium, making it one of the healthiest vrat-friendly foods for Navratri.
Sautéed with cumin and green chilies, simple potatoes are an ultra-versatile culinary item. This dish, frequently paired with rock salt, is also a simple solution for mid-afternoon hunger pangs.
This thick, creamy yogurt blended with bananas and walnuts makes an excellent meal replacement. With its high probiotic content and healthy fat content, this refreshing beverage provides hydration and a sense of fullness.
Enjoy your time having tea with these crunchy snack foods made using flour from the water chestnut. Samosas filled with a nut mixture that give you a crunchy experience and follow the rules of a traditional vrat diet.
It is one of the classic vrat-friendly foods for Navratri. Roasted peanuts and mild spices are mixed with tapioca pearls to provide a quick source of nourishment. This light and filling meal gives the energy to remain active throughout long prayer sessions.