8 ways to save money on your travels

Subhadrika Sen
Travel after or before the peak season to avoid a surcharge.
Book your flight tickets smartly. Compare prices, choose mid-week and off-seasons to fly, book in advance and always opt for refundable (full or part) tickets.
Pack light but smart. Bring essentials with you so that you don’t have to purchase them at a high price.
Check into hostels or dorms. This helps you save a lot on travel costs.
Avoid cab or taxi hires. Take the local transport for quick transfers.
Avoid eating in fancy restaurants. Go for the local joints- low on price and true on local flavours.
Opt for activities that are free or offer discounted entry. You can also search for tourist day packages where you can see maximum at a discounted rate.
Make transactions with no hidden or extra charges levied. If needed, withdraw cash and make judicious use of it.