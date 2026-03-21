Are electric toothbrushes bad for sensitive teeth?

Bristi Dey
Consistent movement
Due to their steady and stable movement, these help in clearing your teeth better than the regular ones.
Gentler on the teeth
Electric toothbrushes are not bad for sensitive teeth, in fact they give better results with their pressure sensors and soft bristles. These basically prevent aggressive usual brushing that can worsen sensitivity.
Pressure sensors
The pressure sensors are actually doing all the good your teeth needs. With the right amount of pressure the enamel remains protected. Excessive pressure can expose sensitive teeth.
Customized electric brushes
There are customized settings which are specifically designed for sensitive teeth and gums. Through their effective plaque removal, gentle touch on teeth and gums, and built-in features for sensitivity, these devices are the ones you need ASAP.