4 female western classical musicians forgotten by history

Clara Schumann (1819–1896)

A German composer and pianist, Clara was a prodigy. While the world lauds her husband, Robert Schumann, few people are aware of her genius. However, in her lifetime, she did get the recognition and was hailed as a distinguished pianist all around the world, in the Romantic era. She was a mother of eight, but had a concert career spanning 61 years. She composed her first major composition, Piano Concerto in A minor, at just 13 years of age. This went on to become most famous among her works.