4 female western classical musicians forgotten by history

Udisha
Fanny Mendelssohn (1805–1847)
When you think of Western Classical Music, you mostly think of men, because history is designed to erase women's contribution. Fanny Mendelssohn was a German composer and pianist who wrote more than 450 compositions. Society did not allow women to become public musicians, so she published most of her works under her brother, Felix's name. It was only in 2010, that her masterpiece, Easter Sonata was attributed to her.
Florence Price (1887–1953)
During her lifetime, the American pianist and composer made history. She was the first African-American woman who got the recognition as a symphonic composer, and to have a composition, Symphony No. 1 in E minor, played by a prominent American orchestra (Chicago Symphony Orchestra), in 1933. She brought together Western Classical and African-American spirituals, in an unique blend.
Barbara Strozzi (1619–1677)
A Venetian composer and singer, she belonged to the 17th century middle Baroque Period. She was an exception and had the courage to publish her music under her own name. Barbara had neither the support from the Church nor any patronage from the nobility, but had the most secular music printer in her era. While she was alive, she published eight volumes of original music among which were her stunning compositions of vocal music that left a mark on Italian opera.
Clara Schumann (1819–1896)
A German composer and pianist, Clara was a prodigy. While the world lauds her husband, Robert Schumann, few people are aware of her genius. However, in her lifetime, she did get the recognition and was hailed as a distinguished pianist all around the world, in the Romantic era. She was a mother of eight, but had a concert career spanning 61 years. She composed her first major composition, Piano Concerto in A minor, at just 13 years of age. This went on to become most famous among her works.