4 night habits to avoid for a better heart health

DEBOLINA ROY
When your body has to digest a calorie-laden meal at night, your digestive system goes into overdrive. Your blood circulation is redirected away from essential recovery processes. This also impacts your blood pressure.
Drinking coffee in the evening stimulates the nervous system. It increases your heart rate when it should be slowing down. This is one of the most harmful night habits for your heart.
The blue light from the device also suppresses the melatonin level, keeping the body alert. This also does not let the heart go into a recovery mode, making scrolling through the device one of the harmful night habits for your heart.
Having drink of alcohol in the evening disrupts the rhythm of the heart and increases blood pressure. This practice affects the quality of sleep and creates a physiological cycle that negatively impacts health.