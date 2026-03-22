4 reasons why "Social Jetlag" is ruining your energy more than actual lack of sleep

Udisha
Difficulty to switch to work mode
If Monday blues hit harder than usual, you probably have social jetlag. It happens when your internal body clock and daily schedule are not in sync. Social jetlag is caused by the simple things, such, sleeping in on weekends, and waking up later. Your body is exhausted as if you have changed time zones. Even if you get ample sleep, it makes it difficult for your brain to get out of the weekend mode.
Your hunger hormones get confused
If your sleep cycle shifts, your food schedule is also affected. This confuses your hunger hormones and your body does not know when to feel hungry. Throwing off your entire schedule, you might suddenly have midnight cravings, and ruins your appetite on Monday.
Makes it extremely difficult to focus
Social jetlag exhausts your mind and body, leading to brain fog. Frequent changes in sleep schedule and other routines disrupts your internal clock, which affects sleep more than late nights. It naturally makes it harder to focus and concentrate properly.
Extra sleep on weekends doesn't help
A long sleep well into the afternoon on a Sunday might seem like the perfect fix that you need after a tiresome week. However, it increases fatigue and anxiety. Delaying the internal body clock is confusing for your mind which needs an uniform schedule to follow. Maintaining the same schedule everyday brings down the fatigue.