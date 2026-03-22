4 reasons why you should never put honey in the fridge

Udisha
Crystallization
Keeping honey in the fridge leads to rapid crystallisation as the glucose and water content separate. This ruins the honey which turns solid, and the liquid feel is completely gone.
Loss of texture
Since keeping honey in the fridge thickens it, the signature drizzle is lost, thus destroying the texture completely. It also greatly affects the flavour by dulling it.
Moisture absorption
Refrigeration can make honey absorb more moisture, given it is hygroscopic. Excess water brings up the moisture content, thus spoiling it due to risk of fermentation.
Unnecessary preservation
Honey does not require to be kept in the fridge to last long. With a naturally low pH and a high sugar content, it can survive well at room temperature if kept in the dark.