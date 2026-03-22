4 simple ways to use baking soda to remove stubborn pesticide residue from your grapes and apples

Udisha
Soak the grapes
You should have fruits, but make sure that you wash them properly to get rid of the pesticides. Grapes can easily trap dust and chemicals so its must be washed well in a mixture of cold water and a teaspoon of baking soda. Soak them well for 15 minutes and the work will be done.
Rinse the apples
Apples are often coated with wax for the shine which can also trap chemical residues. Make a thick paste with water and baking soda and rub the mixture on the apple and rinse to make it safe to consume.
The fizzy wash
If you have several bunches of grapes, cover the outlet of your sink and fill it up with water. Add half a cup of baking soda and some white vinegar. Drop the grapes and the solution will loosen the dirt particles from the grapes and its stems. Following this, rinse the grapes with plain water and it is done.
The spray bottle technique
It can get tiring to prepare a cleaning solution every time you buy apples. For convenience, make a mixture of water and a tablespoon of baking soda and put in a spray bottle. Spray the solution on the apples, let it sit for some time and rinse them. This is an easy way to get rid of the chemical residue.