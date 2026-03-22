4 steps to naturally descale your electric kettle using only lemon and water

Udisha
Sliced lemons
Occasionally descaling the kettle enhances its performance and it is better when done naturally. To do so, first slice a piece of lemon into small wedges into the kettle. Fill it up with water to ensure the lemon pieces are submerged.
Boil
Now, boil the lemon and water solution mixture in the kettle. The heating water makes the citric acid and hard water deposits react. This results in the breaking down of the elements on the kettle walls.
Deep soak
Once the kettle is turned off, wait for at least 30 minutes so that the acid can do its work and can work on the most difficult scales so that no scrubbing is required.
Final rinse
Once done, pour away the lemon water and wash the kettle properly using cold water. This will help the kettle to get rid of any residue. Following the rinse, let the kettle dry and wipe it with a cloth that is clean. If you think there is a lemony scent in the kettle, boil some plain water and throw it.