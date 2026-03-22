Explore these 5 beautiful cities in Europe at half the price of Paris or London

Udisha
Kraków, Poland
When you think of Europe, Paris and London always come to mind. However, there are several cities in the continent that are worth travelling to do not make you bankrupt. Kraków is known as the cultural capital of Poland, which as a rich history. It houses one of Europe's largest medieval town squares.
Porto, Portugal
Portugal is more than Lisbon. Porto is not only cheaper but a vibrant city with beautiful houses situated along the river. Famous for the port wine cellars, this city is a food haven. You can enjoy wine and food without the price ripping your pockets.
Tbilisi, Georgia
This city lies in the meeting point of Europe and Asia, offering a blend of cultures and scenery. From unique modern architecture to ancient bath places, this city offers multiple hiking options as well as luxury stays that are way cheaper than in London or Paris.
Ljubljana, Slovenia
This capital city feels like paradise, with greenery in abundance and the absence of the usual urban noise. You can not see any car in the city centre and can peacefully enjoy a meal in the riverside cafes. Adorned with a hilltop castle, this place feels like a dream come true.
Budapest, Hungary
A unique blend of hills and plains, this city also offers the beauty of River Danube. Marked by stunning architecture, this place is affordable yet offers the experiences Europe is known for.