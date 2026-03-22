5 common Navratri fasting mistakes people should avoid

DEBOLINA ROY
Replacing meals with Fried snacks like sabudana vada or chips is one of the most common Navratri fasting mistakes. Often many people will dine exclusively on these high-caloric, high-fat foods, which are also very hard on the body and contribute to fatigue.
Hydration is an important factor that can be overlooked by many people. During a fast, dehydration can lead to headaches and reduced concentration. Be sure to include plenty of water, coconut water or buttermilk.
Eating excessive amounts of either milk products (including sweets) or juices from sweetened fruits raises your blood sugar levels. You need this energy to help meditate, but eating too much will cause weight gain.
Fasting is supposed to allow your digestive system time away from breaking down food. But many people eat large portions of kuttu or singhara flour during the day causing gas and putting an incredible strain on metabolism.
If you're dependent entirely on starches such as potatoes, your nutrition will be lacking. To remain satisfied longer include ingredients such as curd (yogurt), fox nuts (makhana), fruit that are enriched with fibre.