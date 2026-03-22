5 items you should NEVER pack in your checked luggage if you want a stress-free flight

Udisha
Daily medications and prescriptions
Your checked luggage might go missing or delayed and so it is important to keep certain essentials in your cabin bag to save you a nightmare. The most important is your bag of medications. No matter what, keep your daily and emergency medicines on you so that in case your checked in bag reaches you late, your are not helpless without medications.
Electronics
Electronic devices such as laptops, tabs, cameras and their chargers should never be taken in your checked in luggage as they can be hazardous. Always carry them in your cabin luggage if you don't want your checked in bag to be returned to the departure airport. Moreover, these are essentials that you will need if you are waiting hours for your checked in luggage.
One pair of clothes
It is always better to prepare for emergencies. While you would not dream of losing your checked in bag, you wouldn't want to end up without clothes in case you do. Always carry a change of clothes in your cabin luggage so that you have something to change into in case of a mishap.
Important documents
Airport security will need to see your documents the moment you enter, so it is wiser to carry your ID, passport and tickets in your backpack. However, if you are carrying other documents such as driving license, hotel booking receipts and more, keep them in your cabin bag to so that in case you checked bag is misplaced, you don't lose your original documents.
Jewellery and high-value heirlooms
If you are attending a wedding or an event that requires you to carry your expensive jewellery and precious heirlooms, keep them on you to not risk losing them. Checked bags leave your sight and you don't know what can happen to them. It is always better to be safe than sorry.