5 Korean skincare trends that are going global in 2026

DEBOLINA ROY
It focuses on strengthening the skin's barrier function rather than addressing deep-set wrinkles. By using less harsh products consistently, this philosophy aims to create a strong, perpetually hydrated skin.
It is one of the most popular Korean skincare trends. It can be achieved with advanced microneedle technology and resurfacing. It reduces the appearance of pores and smoothen out the texture.
The comprehensive philosophy that scalp health is a direct determinant of hair quality is gaining considerable international traction. Detailed scalp analysis and nourishing treatments address hair problems at the root, yielding glass hair.
The technology for overnight masking has improved, with the development of ‘wrapping’ masks that can lock active ingredients. These innovative delivery systems can provide maximum absorption of powerful regenerative active ingredients.
Potent and active ingredients like PDRN and exosomes are now becoming easily accessible to consumers. These active ingredients work aggressively to stimulate the production of collagen and skin repair.