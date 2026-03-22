5 ways to naturally boost your dopamine levels without reaching for your phone

Udisha
Complete a micro task
We are most often doomscrolling on our phones the moment we are bored because phones provide a spike in dopamine, which is the reward molecule. However, if you find yourself reaching for your phone, don't. For a dopamine boost, do a small task that's on your list, such as cleaning your desk. This will give you a sense of achievement without screen time.
Listen to music
Music can do magic and is a great way to boost your dopamine. However, choose your genre carefully, a song that gives you goosebumps, to feel the best effect.
A cold blast shower
At the end of your shower, turn on the cold water for 30 seconds. Ending your bath with a blast of cold water can significantly raise your dopamine levels. This effect stays with you for some time, unlike what the phone does.
10 minutes of direct sunlight
Nature has all the solution we need. Direct sunlight can stimulate the receptors present in our eyes and skin, leading to a dopamine release. 10 minutes of direct sunlight in the morning can make your mood significantly better.
Eat food rich in tyrosine
You can even achieve a natural dopamine spike with the help of some food like bananas, dark chocolate, almonds, which can release dopamine. These foods are packed with tyrosine, a type of amino acid which makes the dopamine.