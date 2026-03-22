6 mistakes to avoid while applying hair serum

DEBOLINA ROY
It is one of the most common hair serum mistakes. The wrong selection of a hair product that is incompatible with your hair type is a major mistake. Dry hair requires heavy oils like argan oil, whereas curls require a hair product containing glycerin.
If serum is applied to dry hair, it will not be absorbed properly. For maximum absorption, serum should be applied to slightly damp hair. This will help to spread it evenly and provide nourishment to the scalp.
One of the most common hair serum mistakes is using the hair serum directly on your hair roots. It makes your hair greasy right away. The hair serum should always be applied to your hair ends, as they are driest.
Using serum on your hair every single day will cause a heavy build-up and dull look. It is recommended to use it two to three times a week.
It makes the product absorb into your skin instead of your hair. You should instead warm the product between your hands and smooth it down your hair strands. This ensures it is evenly distributed across all of your hair strands.
Using more than a pea-sized amount for short hair or a slightly larger drop for long hair is not needed. Drenching your hair does not do anything to help your hair, but only makes it sticky and oily.