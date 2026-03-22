6 no-oil Navratri recipes for a healthy fast

DEBOLINA ROY
Make a fermented mixture of barnyard millet and curd batter, cook in a steamer until airy. This high-protein dish is one of the most staple no-oil Navratri recipes. Season it with fresh coriander and chopped green chilies.
You can use boiled sweet potato cubes. And add rock salt and roasted cumin to them, along with lots of lemon juice. These are high in fiber and will keep you full longer.
Dry-roast fox nuts until they are crunchy. There is no need for ghee. Simply season with crushed black pepper and dry mango powder while the nuts are hot. It is one of the easiest no-oil Navratri recipes.
Take the mashed boiled raw bananas and mix with ginger and green chillies. Form into patties and bake or air-fry until golden brown. The potassium and starch in these patties make them a healthy, satisfying substitute for traditional tikkis.
After cooking the bottle gourds with ginger & tomatoes in a pressure cooker, add everything to a blender and blend until smooth. The result is a creamy low-calorie hydrating soup that will be very easy to digest.
Slowly heat some nonfat milk together with chopped dates and shredded apples until they become thick. The final product will be sweet, without needing to add any sugar, and can help you finish off your meals with vitamins and antioxidants.