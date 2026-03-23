4 windiest places in India that might blow you away!

Bristi Dey
Ramakkalmedu, Kerala
In the quiet hills of the Idukki district in Kerala sits the town of Ramakkalmedu where the winds soar so high that it holds the title of one of the windiest places in Asia. It's renowned for its towering Kuravan & Kurathi statues, panoramic views of Tamil Nadu villages, wind farms, and scenic trekking trails.
Naneghat in Maharashtra
During the monsoon, the western ghats in Maharashtra turns into a magical land with lush greenery greeting the eyes. Naneghat is one such location where the wind speed gets so high that it witnesses a reverse waterfall.
Rann of Kutch, Gujarat
Home to miles of white sands, Rann of Kutch experiences high speed wind across salty deserts. This place has become one of the top locations for wind harvesting in India.
Nathu La Pass, Sikkim
Nathu La Pass sits high in the Himalayas that holds some of the best snow covered views in India. The breathtakingly beautiful stretch of the pass brings along strong mountain winds, and dramatic terrain right on the Indo-China border, that has become one of the top bucket list destinations for a lot of travellers.