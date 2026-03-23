5 indoor summer hobbies to try this season

Subhadrika Sen

Gardening: Start by planting basic indoor herbs and plants which help in cooking and keep the house cool.

Cooking / Baking: Try your hands at experimenting with some light and healthy summer foods.

Journaling: Either jot down your thoughts or go for proper creative journaling.

Upcycling: Segregate things you dont need anymore and see if they can be upcycled instead of just thrown away.

Origami: Go creative with just a paper and a few basic folding techniques. If you have colourful paper then create your own origami art as home decor elements.

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