7 signs that you are over-exfoliating your skin

Subhadrika Sen
There’s a constant redness in your skin which refuses to go away.
If you experience constant burns, pains or a tingling sensation that won’t go.
Your skin starts becoming flaky and the texture is very rough instead of being smooth.
The skin on your face starts looking shiny, but not with a glow rather very plastic-like.
Your regular or new face products starts making the skin irritated, something that never happened before.
Every time you go out in the sun, the skin comes back more damaged.
There is constant break out on the skin, more than before.