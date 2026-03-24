4 things to do during a hailstorm to stay safe

Bristi Dey
Run for cover immediately
Before the hell breaks loose and chunks of ice shower upon you, run and seek shelter. Hailstorms are only captivating from a distance with a roof over your head, because one hit might just end you up in a hospital.
Stay away from glass windows
Glass windows or doors might just end up breaking when these chunks of ice fall from the sky. Stay indoors and go in the interior of the house to be safer during the hail storm.
Avoid driving
Driving will only make things worse, the speeding car will be hit with the hails and increase the chances of a wound. So whenever there’s a hail storm incoming, stop driving and roll up the windows and pull your car seat back to avoid any major hit.
Cover your head
If you are away from shelters, then cover your head with a helmet, bag, or even your hands to shield from the force.