Jawan actress Sanjeeta Bhattacharya marries Raag Sethi

Atreyee Poddar
Actress Sanjeeta Bhattacharya married music producer Raag Sethi in an intimate ceremony. Her co-stars from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan attended the wedding and shared glimpses.
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya turned into a beautiful Bengali bride with a contemporary touch for her big day. She chose a strapless red blouse and matched with her gorgeous red Benarasi silk saree.
Several photos and videos from her wedding festivities like haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies were posted by the cast of Jawan. Glimpses from their posts show that in one of the videos, the girl gang was seen dancing to Zinda Banda.
On August 10, 2025 Sanjeeta had introduced her fiance, Raag Sethi, with photos from her engagement. Posting the pictures, she captioned it, "Went from zero to hundred real quick cuz we fit like Lego! My missing piece, my endgame."