4 common mistakes that are killing your balcony plants during a heatwave

Udisha
Watering them wrong
Harsh summers are hard on everyone, especially balcony plants. However, it is important to take care of them during heatwaves and avoid the mistakes we often make. Never water your balcony plants in the middle of the day when the sun is at its peak. This leads to the water evaporating quicker, even before it can reach the roots. Ultimately, your plant is left dry and thirsty.
Sprinkling water
We tend to sprinkle some water everyday on our plants in the balcony, thinking they will remain hydrated. However, this will actually end up killing your plant because the roots will try to reach the surface and get fried in the heat.
Choose the right pot
The pot in which you plant the sapling is very important. Dark-coloured pots absorb a lot of heat and destroy the roots. Hence, it is very important to choose a pot that is light in colour. If not, make sure that is some space beneath the pot for the hot air to escape.
Heavy pruning
Too much care can sometimes be harmful. Pruning your trees every time you spot a yellow leaf is not good for your balcony plants. The leaves that you are often tempted to prune give shade to the soil during summer heatwaves. So, wait until after summer to give your plants a good trim.