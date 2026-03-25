4 laundry secrets to keep your dark clothes from fading in the harsh summer sun

Udisha
Wash inside-out
When the sun gets too hot, it can damage the clothes that you have left to dry, especially if they are dark. To avoid the natural bleaching of your clothes, wash them inside out and dry them as is. This protects the outer layer of the garment.
Cold water only
Heat of any sort can expand fabric fibers and fade them. So, besides the heat of the sun, hot water can also dull your dark clothes. Always wash the dark-coloured clothes in cold water so that the dye does not wash out.
Use vinegar or salt
Add a tablespoon of table salt or half a cup of white vinegar while washing your clothes because they are known to seal the colours, thus preventing fading. Using vinegar or salt while washing makes your clothes far less prone to sun damage.
Shadow dry
While the morning and mid-day sun dries clothes faster, it is better to dry your dark clothes under a shade or during sunset, to prevent sun-bleaching. This might take time, but the colours of your clothes will be intact.