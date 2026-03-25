4 reasons why you should never store your sunscreen in a hot car

Udisha
Breaking down of active ingredients
Planning to keep an emergency sunscreen bottle in your car? Don't. In summers, cars heat up too, and that ruins your sunscreen that has a chemical formula that is very delicate. Heat degrades ingredients like zinc oxide or avobenzone which protect you from UV.
Makes the lotion separate
Heat can also cause the oil and water in the sunscreen to separate. This completely ruins the effectiveness of the sunscreen, making it runny.
A breeding ground for bacteria
While sunscreens contain preservatives, they fail to work when exposed to higher temperatures. Without the preservatives, sunscreens become suitable for bacteria to grow in, which makes the lotion harmful for the skin.
The packaging can leach chemicals
The packaging of your sunscreen also matters. Plastic bottles are sensitive to heat and can melt. This can cause the chemical present in the plastics to mix with the lotion.