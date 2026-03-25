4 ways to keep your bedroom cool at night without cranking the AC

Udisha
The "Egyptian Method"
If you want to skip the AC this summer, but the heat disrupts sleep, this ancient trick can help. According to the Egyptian Method, you have to wet the bed sheet or a huge towel using cold water. Wring the cloth until its damp. This helps in pulling the heat from your body as the water evaporates, thus keeping you cool.
Cross breeze
Cross ventilation is a very effective way to make your bedroom cooler. Place your stand fan in a way that it faces the open window. This creates a vacuum as the hot air is pushed out and the cool air is sucked in.
Make sure the curtains are drawn
The summer sun is what heats up your bedroom throughout the day. To prevent that, make sure that the curtains and blinds are all closed during the day when the sun is up. If the sunlight cannot get in, the room's temperature will not rise and it will get colder faster at night.
Ice Bucket
Take a large bowl and fill it up with ice. Place it angularly in front of your stand fan. As the ice melts, the evaporated cool water brings down the temperature of the room.