5 exciting travel experiences that fits just right for a family trip

Bristi Dey
Ramayana Circuit
This one is a tourism initiative developed by the Ministry of Tourism which holds multiple locations in different parts of the country and in Sri Lanka and Nepal. It connects pilgrims from around the world to visit places from Lord Rama's life and get an immersive historic experience.
World Nomad games
A distant cousin of the Olympics, this one is an immersive experience of international games in the Nomadic countries. Held every alternative year, Kyrgyzstan will host it this year from August 31 to September 6, 2026.
Jacobite Steam Train, Scotland
Also known as the Hogwarts Express, this one is one of the most scenic train journeys in the world. If you and your family is in love with the European highlands, this train is the perfect fit as it takes an 84mile round trip through the Scottish highland. It runs daily from early April to late October.
Disney cruise, Singapore
It is one of the most fulfilling experiences where passengers will get to indulge in fun cartoons, favourite characters and soothing sea vibe. Year-round homeporting starts Oct 2026, with 4-night cruise from Marina Bay Cruise Centre.
Sound of Music tour, Austria
Explore original shooting locations on the Sound of Music Tour. Visitors can choose to explore by bus, on foot or by bicycle. This provides an in-depth exploration of music locations from your favourite films