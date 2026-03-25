5 foods that secretly dehydrate you

Subhadrika Sen
Coffee: While 1-2 cups of coffee suits the body, excess caffeine can leave you feeling thirsty with water loss from the body.
Potato Chips: Deep fried , junk food and processed foods drain a lot of water from the human body.
Desserts: While one cannot do without desserts, did you know that the sugar content in them is one of the leading reasons that can make the body dehydrated?
Pickles: One of the most favourite side dishes with every meal is the achaar/ pickles preserved in salt and oil which often drains the body water level.
Alcohol: Noticed how the consumption of alcohol makes you rush to the washroom quite often? Alcohol drains the water from the body leaving you dehydrated.