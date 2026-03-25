5 heat-proof skincare steps to stop your moisturiser from melting off your face by noon

Udisha
Water-based cleanser
Start your day with a water-based face wash that can wash away the excess oil from your face. A good foaming cleanser will not leave heavy residue, and make your face capable of absorbing the moisturiser in a way that it doesn't melt.
Water-gels
It is easier for heavy moisturisers to melt away in the hotter months. Switch to a water-gel cream that has no oil. This provides the necessary hydration and will properly settle into your skin.
Lightweight moisturiser or serum
You should use the same moisturiser across all seasons. During summer, switch to a lightweight moisturiser or hyaluronic acid or vitamin C serum which can deeply hydrate your skin. Even if you want to follow it up with a moisturiser, this will make sure to provide a firm base so that it stays on your skin when it gets hot.
No to heavy layers
Heavy layering is not the way to go in the mornings. A thin layer of moisturiser patted into the skin can significantly reduce oil buildup in the face, and is properly absorbed without it melting off.
Setting spray
To seal your skincare throughout the spray, finish it off with a face mist or setting spray that will hold your moisturiser and even provide a shine while making sure you benefit from your skincare.