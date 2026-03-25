5 reasons why you should start consuming coconut water this summer

Subhadrika Sen
Natural hydrant: Coconut water is cool, fresh and absorbed well by the body, making it a natural way to hydrate your body, besides water.
Replenish electrolytes: Complete with potassium, sodium and magnesium, coconut water replenishes lot electrolyte level from the body.
Brings body temperature down: Coconut water helps cooling the body by bringing the temperature down.
Helps in digestion: The water is light on the stomach and helps in reducing bloating or acidity.
Low on calories: Coconut water is tasty, free of artificial chemical additives and low on calories unlike many packaged juices and sweet drinks.