5 reasons why you should start consuming coconut water this summer

Subhadrika Sen

Natural hydrant: Coconut water is cool, fresh and absorbed well by the body, making it a natural way to hydrate your body, besides water.

Replenish electrolytes: Complete with potassium, sodium and magnesium, coconut water replenishes lot electrolyte level from the body.

Brings body temperature down: Coconut water helps cooling the body by bringing the temperature down.

Helps in digestion: The water is light on the stomach and helps in reducing bloating or acidity.

Low on calories: Coconut water is tasty, free of artificial chemical additives and low on calories unlike many packaged juices and sweet drinks.

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