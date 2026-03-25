5 summer fruits that have more hydrating electrolytes than a standard sports drink

Udisha
Watermelon
Do not rely on sports drinks for hydrating electrolytes, the nature has them in abundance. Watermelon is a fruit that contains 92% water besides being rich in potassium and L-citrulline, and boosting Vitamin C. It can prevent muscle cramps by keeping your cells hydrated.
Tender coconut
All parts of a tender coconut are both tasty and healthy. The pulp as well as the plasma are packed with the Big 5 electrolytes, which are calcium, sodium, potassium, magnesium and phosphorous. Few sports drinks can replicate the benefits that it provides, besides the natural hydration.
Muskmelon
This fruit is known for its high concentration of potassium, than can outdo many sports drinks. Potassium is the most important electrolyte that maintains the fluid balance in the body.
Oranges
This citrus fruits of course has Vitamin C along with a lot of potassium and healthy sugars. With 87% water content, the natural sugars make the body more efficient when it comes to absorbing water and sodium.
Strawberries
Strawberries contain 91% of water and are rich in manganese and folate. Their low sugar content makes them a healthy source of hydration and energy.