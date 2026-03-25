Are you making these 5 summer hydration mistakes?

Subhadrika Sen
Waiting till you feel thirsty: Thirst is the last signal that your body gives when it is already slightly dehydrated. To avoid this, keep sipping water throughout the day.
Drinking only plain water: In summers, the body also loses electrolytes. To replenish them in the system, eat hydrating liquids like coconut water, lemon water etc.
Too much caffeine: Drinking more than two cups of coffee a day can actually be detrimental for your health.
Not consuming water-based food: Drinking water is essential but hydrating food like cucumber, oranges, watermelon etc adds extra hydration to the body.
Excessive hydration: Don’t drink excessive water at one go. Space out your drinking throughout the day.