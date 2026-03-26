4 best AI side hustles that can make you rich

DEBOLINA ROY
Manual data entry & lead chasing is costing local companies thousands. You can deliver a solution via micro-automation through Zapier/Make. Creating these AI side hustles for contractors/realtors is a great way to create recurring monthly income.
Niche-based offerings like ‘AI Prompt Packs for Real Estate’ are thriving. Creating digital assets (i.e., selling notion templates or automating spreadsheets) allows you to earn ongoing profits with no direct expenses involved.
Maintaining a presence on five platforms at once is a challenge for creators. Providing professional repurposing solutions? That’s your niche! With AI, you can easily repurpose long-form video content into short viral pieces and make it SEO-driven also.
Many businesses possess large quantities of unorganized data locked away in old PDF documents and legacy systems. AI allows cleansing, structuring, and enriching this data.