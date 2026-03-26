4 best light dinner ideas for summer nights

DEBOLINA ROY
If you wanna end your day with a light and comforting note, go for a bowl of heart dal soup. This protein-packed dish requires minimal oil and also aids in reducing blood sugar and weight loss.
It is one of the easiest light dinner ideas for summer. All you need to do is makes a paste of oats and mix it with fresh veggies. It is rich in fibre, protein and nutrients.
If you wanna keep your late night hunger pangs at bay, go for a smoky grilled chicken. Marinate a chicken breast with basic spices, yoghurt and lemon. After that, grill it on a pan or oven.
It is one of the easiest dinners for vegetarians. Mix cottage cheese cubes with flavourful spies and make a paste of leafy green. It helps with your calorie intake and you also don’t have to compromise with your taste.